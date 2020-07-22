alex trebek

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates 80th birthday

Alex Trebek is now an octogenarian!

The game show host celebrated 36 years with "Jeopardy!" in September and reached another milestone this Wednesday, his 80th birthday.

A COVID-bearded Trebek recently shared an update with fans, saying he's continuing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"It is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal," he said.

WATCH: Alex Trebek's exclusive 'GMA' interview about cancer, life, his book
EMBED More News Videos

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek talks with GMA's T.J. Holmes about his cancer battle, his marriage and hosting the iconic game show.



Trebek shows no signs of slowing down.

His memoir "The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life" was released this week, and he's worked on the "Jeopardy!" Vault, a deep into the show's archives to highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments and unique tournaments since it first aired Sept. 10, 1984.

In his taped update, he also said he "can't wait" to start recording new shows in September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
Alex Trebek, in GMA exclusive, talks cancer, life, his book
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special 'Jeopardy!' shows
Baby muskox named after 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek, 'General Hospital' among Daytime Emmy nominees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen sleeping on sofa shot by someone on porch, police say
Fire damages multiple homes in South Philly
Local school districts debate options to reopen
'I'm mad as hell:' Carney wants Delaware taken off of NJ list
Teen sexually assaulted teen at Wilmington park: Police
Philly River Stroll to open this week
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory Today, Severe Storms Possible
Show More
Pennsbury High School's class of 2020 celebrates graduation
South Jersey respiratory therapist beats COVID-19
Getting help with college financial aid
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
Woman's body found in trunk of car in West Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News