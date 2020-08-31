Driver identified in crash that killed 2 young brothers in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6395766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two children killed after thrown from the car during a violent crash in Philadelphia

Family and friends gather at Hunting Park and Kensington Ave to remember two brothers- Jacier and Kariel killed in a car crash over the weekend. They were passengers in their fathers car, when a driver slammed into the family vehicle, ejecting the boys. @ABC pic.twitter.com/CNtlDHhlFq — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 31, 2020

Alimamy Sesay

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing murder charges in connection with a weekend crash that left two kids dead in Philadelphia.It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Hunting Park Avenue near Kensington Avenue.Officials said a family was driving east on Hunting Park Avenue when two men in a BMW crashed into them at Kensington Avenue.According to authorities, the impact of the crash sent the family's Toyota Corolla careening off the street, and two brothers, ages 7 and 10, were thrown from the car.A woman who lives at the intersection told Action News she heard the crash and ran outside to help the mother."She was in the car, she got out we tried to help her but she said my kids and just threw herself forward, she passed out," said Shirley Davila of Juniata.Police said the father suffered facial lacerations in the crash. Officials said he refused treatment at the scene to accompany his children to the hospital. The boys were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where they were pronounced dead.During a vigil on Monday night, family members identified the boys killed as Jacier and Kariel.The mother was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she is in stable condition. Officials said she fractured her spine in the crash.Police said the driver of the striking car, Alimamy Sesay, made a U-turn and attempted to drive off, but stopped the car about 50 feet away and then jumped out along with the passenger and ran off. Sesay was later arrested.Sesay is facing multiple charges of murder, homicide by vehicle, driving without a license, and other related offenses.