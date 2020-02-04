All-clear after fire, hazmat incident at Coopers Creek chemical plant in Montgomery County

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews have given the all-clear after a fire and hazmat situation at a chemical plant in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.The incident began around 4:10 a.m. at the Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation plant on the 800 block of River Road in Upper Merion Township.Officials said a small fire started in a boiler room, then spread to a large tank holding coal tar or creosote.Fire officials gave all the all-clear around 7:30 a.m. They said there was no threat to the community.No injuries were reported.The hazmat situation shut down River Road (Route 23) for close to three hours.