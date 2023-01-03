WATCH LIVE

18-year-old driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 12:48PM
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The victim has been identified as Elijah Soler of Hanover Township, Northampton County.

It happened on the American Parkway Bridge shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say Soler was driving a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the bridge.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle and the manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the Lehigh County Coroner.

No other injuries were reported.

The bridge was shut down for hours on Monday night.

The Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office and the coroner are all investigating the crash.

