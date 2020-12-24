Man found dead in Allentown house fire

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a house fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania.It happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on the 2700 block of Tilghman Street.Investigators said the fire started in the back of the building but quickly spread to the roof.It took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.Neighbors said the home also served as West End Chiropractic.The cause of the fire remains unknown.The victim's identity has not been released. No other injuries were reported.