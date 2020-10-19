Death investigation near Allentown bridge ruled homicide

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A death investigation near an Allentown, Pennsylvania bridge has now been ruled a homicide.

The Hamilton Street Bridge was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon after police say 21-year-old Christian Lopez Rodriguez was found shot near the 100 block of East Hamilton Street. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:57 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and Allentown police say they have no suspects.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Allentown police at 610-437-7753.
