Allentown native stars in new Disney holiday movie 'The Naughty Nine'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What really happens when you're on the naughty list?

Well, a couple of kids not only find out, but they seek justice in a brand new family holiday film streaming right now on Disney+ called "The Naughty Nine."

The film stars Allentown's Winslow Fegley, a young star we've been following for years.

He plays Andy Steele, the leader of the pack of nine, clever, talented and enterprising kids who got stiffed by Santa.

They plot an elaborate scheme at the North Pole to steal their gifts.

"What drew me to this project was the idea of this kind of mischievous troublemaker," says Fegley. "It's like a heist movie a Christmas adventure in one."

The film assembles a powerhouse group of nine really talented kids who steal the show.

"That's one of the things that's just really great about this movie," Fegley says. "It's a really great message of teamwork, with unique people with all different skill sets coming together to make one super powerful team."

Winslow has been in a few Disney films throughout his childhood, including the starring role in 2020's "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made."

That was the first time we met him here at the 6abc studios when he was 11 years old. He's now 14.

