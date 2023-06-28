Police officer accused of trying to kill wife: 'You're all going to die'

After being prevented to leave the bedroom, court documents allege the officer told his wife "you're not leaving" and "you're all going to die."

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Allentown police officer is accused of trying to kill his wife.

Ismael Segarra, 37, is facing several charges, including attempted homicide.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the incident started with a domestic dispute at the family's Easton home, which led to talks about a divorce.

Authorities say Segarra's wife was reportedly texting her divorced friends about the process, which only angered her husband.

After being prevented to leave the bedroom, court documents allege the officer told his wife "you're not leaving" and "you're all going to die."

At some point during the incident, authorities say Segarra went to the basement to get a shotgun.

According to court documents, Segarra's weapon jammed when he tried to shoot his wife.

She was able to escape with her three children and called for help.

The officer was arraigned Tuesday and is due back in court in July for a preliminary hearing.

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca released this statement on the incident:

"The Allentown Police Department was made aware of this off-duty incident and the officer was immediately removed from active duty. The Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation and the officer remains suspended. The incident remains an active criminal investigation in Northampton County. The results of the department's internal investigation into the conduct will remain confidential."