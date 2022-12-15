Winter storm brings snow to parts of Lehigh Valley

The first winter storm of the season brought snow to parts of the Lehigh Valley.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was slick travel for many across the Delaware and Lehigh valleys Thursday morning.

The first winter storm of the season brought snow, ice and freezing rain to the Lehigh Valley and areas near the Poconos. And it was steady rain closer to Philadelphia.

As temperatures continue to warm up, any leftover freezing rain and sleet in the Lehigh Valley will change to steady rain.

"I thought it was just going to be rain and then we got black ice and it turned into all this," said Dave Mangroo of Allentown.

Drivers in Allentown stopped to fill up their tires and their tank ahead of the height of the storm.

Carl Niedzwiecki was ready with jumper cables and other necessities.

PennDOT says they've had more than 200 trucks salting the roads since 4 a.m.

"They started yesterday by putting out salt brine solution on the roads to help prevent the ice or snow from bonding to the road," said Ron Young, spokesperson for PennDOT Engineering District 5.

At Albright's Hardware, we found plenty of customers looking to stock up on the basics before the snow started to stick.

"We've seen a lot of people coming in for rock salt and so forth, and ice melter and shovels and ice scrapers," said store owner Kenneth Ringer.

He says they have a decent stockpile of 25 and 50-pound bags of salt, but don't wait until it's too late.

Friday will start off damp and windy as the rain tapers off. It stays cloudy for the remainder of the day with temperatures falling back to the low 40s.