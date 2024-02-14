Winter storm hits Bucks County, Pa.; morning commute could be slippery

With the plummeting temperatures Tuesday night, there is still a risk that any wet areas could freeze over, making for a slick and dangerous morning.

The warning from PennDOT is for drivers to take it slow and look out for slick spots that could be black ice.

Plow truck drivers, like Frank Buccafuri, have been out on the roads during the day removing snow. As night fell, the focus shifted to salting.

"We salted some today but yeah now we'll probably have to salt tomorrow morning, you know, commercial jobs," said Frank Buccafuri, the owner of Blooming Green Lawn and Landscape.

Snow day for Philly region after winter storm hits

We stopped by Fisher's Ace Hardware in Bucks County to see what people should purchase to keep their driveways and sidewalks dry.

"So your basic rock salt would absolutely work fine, but I would recommend more like a calcium fluoride or a magnesium fluoride, which can freeze a little bit lower than your typical rock salt," said Rachel Bouc, assistant manager at the hardware store.

Bouc says to make sure you have other materials handy, too.

"From your salt to your ice scrapers, which will be very important probably for the next two days or so, to just break up some of that ice," she said.

Snow totals varied wildly across the area. Parts of the Poconos saw over a foot, and about 10" fell in Allentown. Meanwhile, just six-tenths of an inch was recorded at Philadelphia International Airport.