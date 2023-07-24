Suspect fatally shot by police in Allentown, Pa. after firing gun at officers

When officers arrived on the scene, police said the suspect ran before he brandished a firearm and fired at officers.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspect was killed early Monday morning after he fired his gun at officers, according to the Allentown Police Department.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 6th and Turner streets in Allentown, Pennsylvania at about 3:40 a.m. for a report of a man waving a firearm.

Allentown police returned fire and hit the suspect.

Police said officers rendered aid on the scene and the suspect was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 610-437-7721.