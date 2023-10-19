Allentown police investigating fatal hit-and-run; part to Union Blvd. closed

ALLENATOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Allentown are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday morning. A portion of Union Boulevard is closed as police investigate.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. However, no other details have been provided by police at this time.

The roadway will be closed from Kiowa Street to Jasper Street until further notice while officials investigate, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.