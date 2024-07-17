Driver in custody after Germantown hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition

Driver in custody after Germantown hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in custody after a hit-and-run in Germantown left a pedestrian in critical condition on Wednesday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Chew Avenue.

At the scene, authorities found a 26-year-old woman in the roadway, suffering from trauma to her head and face. She was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where she was placed in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the victim was crossing Chew Avenue when a vehicle described as a dark-colored Cadillac struck her.

After the collision, the vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

Police say they later found the blue Cadillace a short distance away on the 5600 block of Sprague Street.

Witnesses also reported seeing a woman flee the Cadillac after the crash.

The woman -- who police believe is the driver in this incident -- was later taken into custody, according to police.

No further information has been released.

