ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details about the homicide have been revealed.

Both the Allentown Police Department and Lehigh County District Attorney's office are investigating.