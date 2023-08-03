Landscaper finds alligator in Berks County creek

A 2.5-foot alligator is being treated for dehydration, after turning up in a Berks County creek.

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 2.5-foot alligator is being treated for dehydration after turning up in a Berks County creek this week.

A landscaper spotted the alligator on Wednesday in a creek behind the 200 block of North Prospect Street in Exeter Township, according to WFMZ.

Police arrived and called the Animal Rescue League of Berks County to haul away the reptile.

The alligator's owner told the rescue league that the gator got free from an outdoor enclosure during the flash flooding a few weeks ago.