Philadelphia woman changing lives by helping customers regrow their natural hair

It's been a two-year process to regrow Sherilynn Kimble's hair, but she says finding Kimberly Nesmith has changed her life.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman who specializes in treating hair loss and alopecia is changing lives for other women in her community.

"This is a natural two-stand twist," explained trichologist Kimberly Nesmith as she worked on a client's hair.

The customer, Sherilynn Kimble, says when she started to lose her hair, she felt like she was losing part of her identity.

"Which was a little traumatic, people were noticing it. I was noticing it. But when other people mention it, it really triggers for you," said Kimble.

When she started looking for a long-term solution, she found Nesmith and Blue Sage Hair Wellness Salon in Overbrook.

"Curly hair can be a challenge. It's a little more work, but it's very beautiful if you know how to care for it, and that's what I'm here for," said Nesmith.

Nesmith got certified as a trichologist 30 years ago when she saw a need in her community.

"Just knowing there's like 40% of women suffering from hair loss," she explained. "The way it affects Black and brown communities is because we apply chemicals and things to our hair to straighten it.

Nesmith says there are other triggers too -- like stress, high blood pressure, and diabetes. She says she treats the overall person, not just the hair.

"Herbs and vitamins, and exercise, and getting the right sleep. All those things contribute to overall good health," she said.

All of the treatments Nesmith offers in her spa are natural. Some of them she makes herself, like an elixir oil, which has peppermint, rosemary, and sage. The ingredients all help stimulate hair growth.

"Our hair is our crown, and our hair defines who we are. And when your hair looks good, you feel good," Kimble said.