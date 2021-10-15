Food Network's Alton Brown brings live culinary variety show to Philly

Brown is bringing his "Beyond The Eats" live culinary variety show to the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater on Saturday, Oct. 23. Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.
The host of "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" is known for teaching the science behind a good recipe.
At his live show, the Kimmel Center says audiences can expect comedy, music and "potentially dangerous science stuff."
We asked Brown six questions as he prepares to take the stage in Philly.
New cities now on sale! https://t.co/IrY2RAHdwb #beyondtheeats pic.twitter.com/rLzmepze0H— Alton Brown (@altonbrown) August 27, 2021
6abc: For those who know you from your TV shows, what can people expect from Alton Brown at a live variety show?
Alton: It's all the stuff no one will let me do on TV: comedy, music, and very unusual culinary demonstrations. And this year we're adding a live game show to the mix.
6abc: You have been on Food Network for over 20 years. What has changed the most in the food business over those two decades? Has it been the types of food people eat? Ways people get food? New ways of cooking food? Or something else?
Alton: Everything has changed, because our culture has changed and food is very much wired in to every aspect of culture. I'd also say that food imagery (Instagram!) has altered the roll that food plays in our lives. The internet has made even the most exotic ingredients common. Also, we're a lot more aware of what we eat, who cooks it and who serves it. Eating's not just eating anymore.
6abc: Can you talk about the connection between science and cooking? You can't really cook well without knowing a bit about science, right? But can those who did not do well in science class become great cooks?
Alton: You can cook well without knowing science. My grandmother certainly did and honestly, most great cuisine is passed down without any science at all. But, if you take the time to understand even a little of the science behind food and cooking, you can be a better cook. I feel that understanding what's going on is its own reward.
6abc: What is the thing you are most looking forward to at your live show in Philly?
Alton: The crowd. Philly fans are fantastic.
6abc: In Season 9 of "Good Eats," you featured your Philly cheesesteak. In your opinion, what makes a great Philly cheesesteak?
Alton: A lot of people from Philly have made it clear to me that I don't know what the heck I'm talking about so I'm just going to beef up security and keep my mouth shut.
6abc: What do you hope people will say when they walk away from the Merriam Theater on Oct. 23 after seeing your show?
Alton: "I'm not sure what just happened but I'm glad I was there for it."
"Alton Brown Live - Beyond The Eats" takes place Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.
More Information: https://www.altonbrownlive.com/