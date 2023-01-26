Georgia woman wanted in deadly stabbing inside Philadelphia home

Police say 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers, of Columbus, Georgia, is facing murder charges and is currently being sought.

Police say officers found a 25-year-old man suffering a stab wound to the neck in the third-floor bathroom.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a Georgia woman in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city earlier this week.

It happened on Monday around 11:50 a.m. inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street in Germantown.

The victim, identified as Alwaleed Algheraibi, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia police are searching for 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers, of Columbus, Georgia, in connection with a stabbing on Jan. 23.

She could be driving a 2017 black Kia Sorento Georgia Tag# CUS-1413, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

