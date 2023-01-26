Georgia woman wanted in deadly stabbing inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a Georgia woman in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city earlier this week.
It happened on Monday around 11:50 a.m. inside a home on the 300 block of Hansberry Street in Germantown.
Police say officers found a 25-year-old man suffering a stab wound to the neck in the third-floor bathroom.
The victim, identified as Alwaleed Algheraibi, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers, of Columbus, Georgia, is facing murder charges and is currently being sought.
She could be driving a 2017 black Kia Sorento Georgia Tag# CUS-1413, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
