Authorities, family renew search for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014

Amanda Deguio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities and the family members of a mom who went missing eight years in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania have renewed their plea for help.

She left home without her cell phone, credit cards, or additional clothing, officials said.

The Upper Darby Police Department said during a press conference on Thursday that they are working with local authorities and the FBI to find the mother of two.

Investigators also urged anyone with information on her disappearance to please come forward.

