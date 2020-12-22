Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak at New Jersey Amazon warehouse prompts temporary closure

By
ROBBINSVILLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey has prompted the facility's closure until after the Christmas holiday.

The facility known as "PNE5" closed its doors over the weekend after an increase in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The company is not specifying the exact number of employees, however, an estimated 3,500 people work at the site.

An Amazon spokesperson tells Action News that through the company's COVID-19 testing program they noticed the spike in cases and decided to proactively close the site until December 26. The company also says it doesn't expect any holiday shipping delays as a result of the closure.

"This is exactly why we built the program, to identify asymptomatic cases and ensure that we can take swift action to prevent spread. All employees will be paid for the shifts that they'll miss," said Amazon spokesperson Leah Seay.

In neighboring Allentown, New Jersey, residents were less worried about their packages and more so about the workers.

"I just feel bad for all those people that are there," said one resident.

Other Amazon operations will continue inside the industrial park. The neighboring fulfillment center on the other side of the property is still a busy hub of activity.

Many applauded the company's move to pay employees while they're on leave.

"I think that's kind of the thing to do. You want to make sure you're taking care of the people who, you know, are keeping your business going," said Ashleigh Low from Glenside, Pennsylvania.

Others are happy to see health concerns being taken seriously especially as the holiday approaches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmercer countyamazonoutbreaksocietycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
PA COVID: Vaccinations grow in Pennsylvania; 2nd vaccine arriving soon
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Negative COVID test doesn't mean you're in the clear
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delco man accused of casting dead mother's ballot
Family living at Philly church for 843 days celebrates freedom
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
PA COVID: Vaccinations grow in Pennsylvania; 2nd vaccine arriving soon
Negative COVID test doesn't mean you're in the clear
New Jersey AG overhauls police use-of-force rules
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Show More
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
Last-minute holiday shoppers hit mall amid pandemic
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
Hurts will be Eagles starting QB against Cowboys on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News