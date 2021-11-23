Consumer Reports: What to know about phone scam targeting Amazon customers

Consumer reporter Nydia Han and one of Action News' consumer producers were also targeted by this Amazon scam.
The phishing attempts aim to get personal information from individuals, so here's what you need to know to avoid becoming a victim.
Voicemail recording:
"Our servers have detected that your account has been logged in from multiple IP addresses..."
That's how the robocall begins. It goes on to say that a purchase was made on your account for an iPhone costing $1,000, and the amount will be charged to the credit card Amazon has on file.
Voicemail recording:
"If this order was not placed by you. Please press one to get connected to the Amazon Fraud Protection Department..."
"We've gotten that call at our house today, three times now, a variation on it," said George Slover of Consumer Reports.
Slover says this is a scam, and if you press to get connected to a live person, something worse could happen.
"They will try to get your personal information from you and use that against you," he said.
Either to steal your money or your identity. Slover said these types of scam calls aren't going away anytime soon.
"It's just so easy for them to use this technology to make these kinds of calls," Slover added.
So any time you get an unsolicited call like this, do not follow the instructions and do not press a number.
"Hang up. And if you are worried that it might be something that's really happened to your account, call your credit card company and check it that way," said Slover.
But make sure to look up the company phone number on your own don't call the number the possible scammer gives you.
These same messages are also being sent by text message so beware of that.
To check your Amazon account, click here, then click "your account" in top right corner.
Amazon: Report something suspicious
How to tell if an email or call is from Amazon
Better Business Bureau: Tips for great holiday shopping season