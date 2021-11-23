consumer reports

Consumer Reports: What to know about phone scam targeting Amazon customers

Consumer reporter Nydia Han and one of Action News' consumer producers were also targeted by this Amazon scam.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

What to know about phone scam targeting Amazon customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials have issued new warnings about a phone scam targeting Amazon customers.

Consumer reporter Nydia Han and one of Action News' consumer producers were also targeted by this Amazon scam.

The phishing attempts aim to get personal information from individuals, so here's what you need to know to avoid becoming a victim.

Voicemail recording:

"Our servers have detected that your account has been logged in from multiple IP addresses..."

That's how the robocall begins. It goes on to say that a purchase was made on your account for an iPhone costing $1,000, and the amount will be charged to the credit card Amazon has on file.

Voicemail recording:

"If this order was not placed by you. Please press one to get connected to the Amazon Fraud Protection Department..."

"We've gotten that call at our house today, three times now, a variation on it," said George Slover of Consumer Reports.

Slover says this is a scam, and if you press to get connected to a live person, something worse could happen.

"They will try to get your personal information from you and use that against you," he said.

Either to steal your money or your identity. Slover said these types of scam calls aren't going away anytime soon.

"It's just so easy for them to use this technology to make these kinds of calls," Slover added.

So any time you get an unsolicited call like this, do not follow the instructions and do not press a number.

"Hang up. And if you are worried that it might be something that's really happened to your account, call your credit card company and check it that way," said Slover.

But make sure to look up the company phone number on your own don't call the number the possible scammer gives you.

These same messages are also being sent by text message so beware of that.

To check your Amazon account, click here, then click "your account" in top right corner.

Amazon: Report something suspicious

How to tell if an email or call is from Amazon

Better Business Bureau: Tips for great holiday shopping season

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaamazonconsumer reportsscamsscam
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER REPORTS
Finding the best deals on a new TV this holiday shopping season
Start holiday shopping now to avoid possible shortages
New report lists top most dangerous toys for kids this holiday season
Best items to buy in November for the holiday shopping season
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News