'Our Superbowl': Workers at New Jersey Amazon fulfillment center rush to fill Cyber Monday orders

"Cyber Monday is like our Super Bowl. We've been preparing for this all year round," said Sam Fisher of Amazon.

More than 3,000 people work in the Robbinsville site, which is the size of 28 football fields.

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As consumers scope out the best Cyber Monday deals online, workers at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey are hurrying to fill orders.

"Cyber Monday is like our Super Bowl. We've been preparing for this all year round," said Sam Fisher of Amazon.

Amazon has 400 fulfillment centers across the country.

"When you hit 'buy now' on Amazon.com, this is the first place where it begins," Fisher said.

More than 3,000 people work in the Robbinsville site, which is the size of 28 football fields. Workers pick and stow parcels which will then go to a sorting center.

"This is our biggest time of year. We expect to move 750,000 plus products from the building today alone," Fisher said.

Across the country, Amazon hired more than 150,000 workers to support the holiday push.

Cyber Monday spending is expected to top $11 billion, which is up more than 5% from last year.

A record $9 billion was spent online on Black Friday, up more than 2%.

Still, inflation is looming over this holiday shopping period.

"We just had our biggest Black Friday in history, and we know folks are looking for great deals, whether it's stuff to give out as gifts or your everyday home essentials," Fisher said.