PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Amber Alert that was issued for a missing 4-year-old boy in South Jersey has been canceled.Action News has confirmed that 4-year-old Lincoln Walker who was last seen in Salem, New Jersey, has been found safe.Police were searching for Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez, a hispanic female, who was believed to be driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion with New Jersey plates: Z25PAD.It's unclear if she's been located.Further details on the incident have not been released.