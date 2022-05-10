police chase

Police chase suspect flees Philadelphia officers into Delaware County, Pa.

EMBED <>More Videos

Police chase suspect flees Philly officers into Delaware County, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are currently searching for a police chase suspect who led Philadelphia officers on a pursuit into Delaware County Monday night.

The chase started around 7:30 p.m. on I-95 in Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the suspect's vehicle began sparking on the highway during the daring escape.

Around 9:30 p.m. the suspect could be seen getting out of the vehicle and running into a nearby wooded area.

It's still uncelar why officers are chasing the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadelaware countypolice chasephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Police ID Philly road rage chase suspect
Car in wild Philly chase involved in Pittsburgh kidnapping: Police
2 teens arrested after carjacking in West Philadelphia
Police chase ends in crash in Allentown
TOP STORIES
Philly police investigating reported abduction in Strawberry Mansion
Lacrosse team outraged after traffic stop turns into drug search
Officer who helped inmate escape dies from self-inflicted wounds
Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son plead in tax fraud case
Bucks Co. mother charged with first-degree murder in sons' deaths
Want to see the Sixers take on the Heat? There's still time
Where to find one of Philadelphia's most 'Instagramable' alleys
Show More
South Jersey woman delivers Mother's Day gifts in memory of daughter
Philly animal shelters stressed as dog surrenders rise
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
Baby formula shortage worsens as 40% out of stock at stores nationwide
Missing NJ boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled
More TOP STORIES News