Police chase suspect flees Philadelphia officers into Delaware County, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are currently searching for a police chase suspect who led Philadelphia officers on a pursuit into Delaware County Monday night.The chase started around 7:30 p.m. on I-95 in Philadelphia.Chopper 6 was overhead as the suspect's vehicle began sparking on the highway during the daring escape.Around 9:30 p.m. the suspect could be seen getting out of the vehicle and running into a nearby wooded area.It's still uncelar why officers are chasing the suspect.No arrests have been made.