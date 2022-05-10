Police chase suspect flees Philadelphia officers into Delaware County, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are currently searching for a police chase suspect who led Philadelphia officers on a pursuit into Delaware County Monday night.
The chase started around 7:30 p.m. on I-95 in Philadelphia.
Chopper 6 was overhead as the suspect's vehicle began sparking on the highway during the daring escape.
Around 9:30 p.m. the suspect could be seen getting out of the vehicle and running into a nearby wooded area.
It's still uncelar why officers are chasing the suspect.
No arrests have been made.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
