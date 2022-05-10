art

Here's where to find one of Philadelphia's most 'Instagramable' alleys

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's where to find one of Philly's most 'Instagramable' alleyways

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a different type of mural that Lindsay Bedford has carefully curated to celebrate love.

It's called the Petal Procession and it features dozens of exaggerated flower petals along the 1300 block of South Percy Street in Philadelphia.

"The purpose of my mural is to pay homage to love, especially love that can blossom for people here at Percy Street," said Bedford.

Petal Procession was funded by Mural Arts Philadelphia and recently dedicated.

Bedford's mural is one of four added to the once dilapidated alleyway.



"Twenty years ago, when I talk to neighbors, they say, 'Percy Street, what a terrible place. You never want to go back there.' But now people from all over come here on purpose, intentionally to see the artwork," said David Guinness.

The semi-hidden corridor just south of Pat's Steaks is known for its "electric street" mural best seen at night.

Other pieces of art now flank the electric design.

"Over the years more and more artwork has been added. And the momentum continues to build and they'll be more and more artwork added to the street," he said.

The once unsafe alley is now a place where artists can be seen, families visit, and one of the most "Instagramable" streets in the city.

"It's become a bit of a destination really, and where people want to come to celebrate public art, especially to celebrate public art in the City of Philadelphia."

There are already plans for two more pieces of art in the alleyways. The hope is to eventually have the entire block covered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaartmural artscommunitypublic artfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
Philly apprentice carpenters compete in day-long skills contest
2,000-year-old Roman relic found at Texas Goodwill for $34.99
2 Philly high schools need your help to win top prize in shoe contest
South Jersey veteran's Star Wars hobby is out of this world
TOP STORIES
Lacrosse team outraged after traffic stop turns into drug search
Escaped inmate, correctional officer who helped him in custody: police
Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son plead in tax fraud case
Bucks Co. mother charged with first-degree murder in sons' deaths
Want to see the Sixers take on the Heat? There's still time
South Jersey woman delivers Mother's Day gifts in memory of daughter
Philly animal shelters stressed as dog surrenders rise
Show More
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
Baby formula shortage worsens as 40% out of stock at stores nationwide
Missing NJ boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Man charged with murder in South Philly Wawa stabbing
2 arrested after puppy stolen from PSPCA
More TOP STORIES News