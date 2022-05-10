Here's where to find one of Philadelphia's most 'Instagramable' alleys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a different type of mural that Lindsay Bedford has carefully curated to celebrate love.It's called the Petal Procession and it features dozens of exaggerated flower petals along the 1300 block of South Percy Street in Philadelphia."The purpose of my mural is to pay homage to love, especially love that can blossom for people here at Percy Street," said Bedford.Petal Procession was funded by Mural Arts Philadelphia and recently dedicated.Bedford's mural is one of four added to the once dilapidated alleyway."Twenty years ago, when I talk to neighbors, they say, 'Percy Street, what a terrible place. You never want to go back there.' But now people from all over come here on purpose, intentionally to see the artwork," said David Guinness.The semi-hidden corridor just south of Pat's Steaks is known for its "electric street" mural best seen at night.Other pieces of art now flank the electric design."Over the years more and more artwork has been added. And the momentum continues to build and they'll be more and more artwork added to the street," he said.The once unsafe alley is now a place where artists can be seen, families visit, and one of the most "Instagramable" streets in the city."It's become a bit of a destination really, and where people want to come to celebrate public art, especially to celebrate public art in the City of Philadelphia."There are already plans for two more pieces of art in the alleyways. The hope is to eventually have the entire block covered.