caught on video

Caught on video: Philadelphia police officer accused of stealing energy drink from 7-Eleven

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police officer accused of stealing energy drink from 7-Eleven

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after video allegedly shows a Philadelphia police officer shoplifting from a 7-Eleven.

It happened around 10 a.m. last Friday at the convenience store located on the 1100 block of East Luzerne Street.

Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows the 25th district male police officer in full uniform walking up to a cooler. He looks through the items and then grabs what a police report describes as a 12-ounce Celsius kiwi guava energy drink that sells for $2.49 plus tax.

But instead of paying for the item, the video shows the officer simply walking out the door.

That shocked the clerk who alerted the owner's wife who was also at the counter. She did not want her face shown.

"Hey, the guy, the officer did not pay for his stuff. I'm like, 'What?' " said Aicha Chajai, the store owner's wife. "I thought maybe he forgot or something, so he keep walking."

She and her husband went outside the store to let him know he had to pay for the item. They tried to flag him down but he reportedly drove away.

"He ignored us too and he just took off," said store owner Maqbool Khokhar.

He says he was even more shocked because he is a big supporter of the Philadelphia police. Khokhar immediately contacted an officer he befriended over the years to show him the video.

"He was shocked. He approached his supervisor right away and they want me to make an official report for that," said Khokhar.

A police spokesman says the 25th district officer, whose name they are not releasing because he has not been charged, is under investigation for alleged shoplifting.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Khokhar, who also did not want his face shown, says shoplifting has been a major problem.

"We're facing so much shoplifting, so much robberies, and so much stealing. Law enforcement is supposed to be here to help us, to protect us, not to take away from us something. So that was very shocking for us," said Khokhar.

Since the incident, the store owner says a number of police officers have been stopping by to apologize for what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashopliftingcrimecaught on videophiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
2 arrested after puppy stolen from PSPCA
Adopted puppy stolen from PSPCA returned, thieves still on the loose
Patrick Lyoya died from gunshot to back of head: official autopsy
New video: Police search for suspect in Kensington ambush shooting
TOP STORIES
Police chase suspect flees Philly officers into Delco
Could a program in NJ's largest city help reduce violence in Philly?
Police investigating reported abduction in Strawberry Mansion
Lacrosse team outraged after traffic stop turns into drug search
Officer who helped inmate escape dies from self-inflicted wounds
Philly cheesesteak shop founder, son plead in tax fraud case
Bucks Co. mother charged with first-degree murder in sons' deaths
Show More
Want to see the Sixers take on the Heat? There's still time
Where to find one of Philadelphia's most 'Instagramable' alleys
South Jersey woman delivers Mother's Day gifts in memory of daughter
Philly animal shelters stressed as dog surrenders rise
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
More TOP STORIES News