Man charged with kidnapping in Reading child abduction is mother's ex-boyfriend: Officials

Duane Taylor has been charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old, according to investigators.

Pennsylvania State Police say a 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Reading has been found safe in New York City Wednesday night.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Berks County, Pennsylvania say the suspect who abducted a young girl in Reading early Wednesday morning was the mother's ex-boyfriend.

According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, Duane Taylor is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from her home near Schuylkill Avenue at about 2 a.m.

Police say Taylor then took the girl to New York City.

The girl was found 15 hours after her disappearance wearing no shoes on Glenmore Avenue in Brooklyn. It was not immediately known if she suffered any injuries.

Taylor has been charged with kidnapping and other related crimes, according to the DA's office.

Investigators said when the child's mother woke up Wednesday morning, her teenage daughter was missing from the house. She said the back door was open.

When police checked the surveillance video, they saw the crime unfold.

"At 2 a.m. a male with his upper body and face covered in sheet entered the residence, and walked up to the second floor. A short time later he was observed walking behind the victim and escorting her outside," said Richard Tornielli, the Reading police chief.

Investigators quickly identified Taylor as a suspect.

He is now awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania from New York.