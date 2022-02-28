fatal shooting

Man convicted of murder charges in 2016 double shooting that left woman dead

"Amber was absolutely amazing," her mother said. "She did nothing but work to improve her community."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

DA Larry Krasner announces conviction in 2016 deadly double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials announced new details and a conviction on Monday in connection with a 2016 double shooting that left a woman dead in North Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Ronald Murphy, 29, has been convicted on Third Degree Murder, Attempted Murder and related firearm charges in the fatal shooting on Sept. 5, 2016.

Officials said the incident began when Amber Michael and her partner were celebrating their first anniversary at the Yolo Cafe.

RELATED: Family, friends remember dancer Amber Michael, killed in North Philadelphia shooting

At about 12:30 a.m., officials said Michael went across the street to order take-out food at a Chinese restaurant.

Officials said Murphy, who was in the restaurant when Michael entered, began making inappropriate remarks to her. Michael got upset and asked her partner, who was waiting for her outside, to intervene.

Michael's partner did not speak to Murphy, but the couple left the restaurant.

Officials said Murphy followed them outside, where Murphy and the couple exchanged words.

Amber Michael



According to surveillance video obtained by investigators from inside the Chinese restaurant, Murphy was seen walking northbound towards Dauphin Street, and the couple returned to the Yolo Cafe.

Officials said Michael was still upset from the encounter and decided to go for a walk to calm down. She and her partner walked up the 2200 block of Chadwick Street, officials said.

Murphy was sitting outside a home on Chadwick Street and spotted the couple.

Investigators believe that Murphy said additional words to Michael's partner before shooting him in the chest.

Once he was on the ground, Murphy shot him nine more times. He survived the shooting.

Murphy then fatally shot Michael once in the back.

EMBED More News Videos

"Amber was absolutely amazing, and I'm not just saying that as her mother, but as another human being," said Tonya Johnson, Amber Michael's mother.



"Amber was absolutely amazing, and I'm not just saying that as her mother, but as another human being," said Tonya Johnson, Amber Michael's mother. "She did nothing but work to improve her community. Every day of her life, she did nothing but try to be the best person she could be."

Murphy was found guilty after a non-jury trial. He received an aggregate sentence of 35-70 years behind bars on February 4, 2022.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiamurderfatal shootinggun violencedouble shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man, 24, shot and killed in car in Philadelphia
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation
Police: Shooting leaves 41-year-old man dead in DE
Shooter may have been in car with double homicide victims: Police
TOP STORIES
Police search for Amazon delivery driver wanted in Delco shooting
DoorDash driver sprayed Wawa manager with mace: Police
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Arrests made in 2 recent fatal hit-and-runs in Philly; reward in 3rd
Vaccine mandate enforcement for Philly union workers delayed
'GMA,' 'Abbott Elementary' star surprise dedicated Philly teacher
Delaware's school mask mandate to end Tuesday evening
Show More
American Idol: Jersey Shore singer-songwriter's emotional audition
State of the Union 2022: How to watch Biden's 1st SOTU, what to expect
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
FYI Philly: Celebrating Black business owners across the region
NBA Power Rankings: Sixers, Grizzlies, Nets impress over the weekend
More TOP STORIES News