1 dead after crash involving car, ambulance in Claymont, Delaware

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: New video captures the burst of gunfire and the frantic moments after a deadly shooting during a pool party in Delaware.

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an ambulance on Wednesday morning in New Castle County, Delaware.The collision happened shortly after 9 a.m. on the 1000 block of Darley Road.Video from Chopper 6 showed the Claymont Fire Company ambulance with heavy front-end damage. A damaged car was off the road and at rest in the grass.The driver of the car was killed, police say.Two people from the ambulance were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.