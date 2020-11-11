AMC Theatres closes Hamilton Township location due to COVID-19 pandemic

The AMC theatre in Hamilton Township, Mercer County has permanently closed.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The show will not go on in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.The AMC Hamilton 24 Theatre has permanently shut its doors.AMC Theatres tells 6abc.com the theater closed at the end of business on Sunday, Nov. 8.AMC said the theatre's closure was a result of the ongoing pandemic."AMC continues to have constructive discussions with our landlords as we work together to effectively manage through this COVID crisis. This includes reaching a global agreement with EPR Properties, one of our most prominent landlord partners, which was executed on July 1, 2020," the company said.According to AMC, the agreement involved EPR making certain rent concessions in exchange for other rights, including "its ability to terminate up to seven leases.""In conjunction with this agreement, AMC has ceased operations at six EPR-owned theatre locations nationwide," AMC said.AMC Hamilton 24 was the only location in the Philadelphia area impacted as a result of the agreement, according to AMC.Last month, AMC warned investors that it may file for bankruptcy protection and shutter theaters as it struggles to survive the pandemic."AMC truly appreciates the support from its guests at AMC Hamilton 24, and we encourage moviegoers to continue enjoying the AMC experience at our nearby AMCs," the company said.6abc.com has reached out to EPR Properties for any word on the future of the Hamilton Township location.AMC's website now directs visitors to the nearest theatre, AMC MarketFair in Princeton, as do the signs that are taped to the doors.The Princeton theater, like other AMC locations in the Delaware Valley, are now offering Private Theatre Rentals, as AMC figures out ways to stay afloat.The movie theater chain ran a soft-launch beat test of the Private Theatre Rental program for four weeks and, on Tuesday, announced its official launch.AMC said Private Theatre Rentals start at $99 plus tax. The fee includes the prices of tickets up to 20 people.