KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You see it at every tailgate in the country: cornhole. But now it's the hottest professional sport out there.

This weekend the American Cornhole League comes to Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia, where their final chase will air live on July 4 on ESPN.

West Deptford, New Jersey native John Kitchen is the hometown favorite.

He is one of the tour's top-ranked players, even winning their Man of the Year Award in 2019.

Kitchen says he got started in the Phillies and Eagles parking lots.

Cornhole skyrocketed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. With sports shut down and ESPN needing to fill large blocks of time, it became the perfect socially distant spectacle.

You don't need to be seven feet tall like Joel Embiid or be able to hit a baseball like Bryce Harper to become a professional.

"That's the greatest thing about cornhole. That's why it's gotten so popular," Kitchin said. "Because whether you're 6 years old, or 90 years old. Man, woman, an amputee. It doesn't matter. Cornhole can be for everybody."

