Bucks County singer, songwriter gets golden ticket on American Idol

Hollywood Week kicks off this Sunday on American Idol, and there are three contestants from the Delaware Valley heading there with golden tickets in hand.

One singer and songwriter from Levittown, Bucks County is bringing his big energy to the next round of the competition.

Kevin John's energy is infectious, listeners say you can feel his soul in his music.

The Neshaminy High School graduate and Temple University alum now lives in Nashville where he's making music and living his dream.

"I have an amazing band, I'm putting on shows, meeting amazing people," he says.

How he got to be on American Idol all started with a perfectly placed pop-up ad.

"I was scrolling mindlessly on my phone and this little ad popped up that was like, 'Do you want to be the next American Idol?'" John recalled. "I scrolled right past it, I kept on going. And literally, it might have been like a minute later, and I was like, 'I'm supposed to click on that link.'"

He clicked the link, and just in time.

"Twenty-eight is the cutoff age to be on American Idol," he says. "I'm 28 years old, about to turn 29. And like, it's the last possible chance for me to make this happen."

John auditioned virtually for his shot to be in the competition.

"I had a shirt on like this, and I had pajama pants and slippers on underneath," he recalled. "And they're like, 'Do you want to audition for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie?' And I was like, 'Say less. Yes, I'm in. I'm in. Let's go.'"

He chose to perform 'Suspicious Minds' by Elvis Presley.

"By the end my eyes were closed," he said. "I was feeling the emotion. And when I opened my eyes, Lionel Richie was giving me a standing ovation."

John first auditioned for American Idol when he was only 16.

"Stood in line overnight got up and finally got my chance to sing. I literally got maybe eight words out of a song, and I was cut. I was chopped," he says.

This time around, he got three yes votes from the judges.

"I went up, and I got to grab my golden ticket. And they said, 'Kevin John, you're going to Hollywood!'" he said. "It's been absolute craziness!"