Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' after 7 seasons as judge, teases 'exciting' year

Katy Perry is leaving "American Idol" after seven seasons as a judge.

The "Firework" singer opened up about this being her farewell season of the singing competition show during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night, saying, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol.'"

"I mean, I love 'Idol' so much," she continued. "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying, Jimmy?"

Asked what her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie had to say about her decision, Perry laughed, "Well, they'll find out tonight!"

Kimmel asked if the guys truly didn't know, to which the "Teenage Dream" singer replied that they "know I have some things planned for this year" and have seen her in the studio a lot lately, teasing to her fans that it's "going to be a very, very exciting year."

"I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music," she continued. "Maybe I'll come back if they'll have me one day!"

"American Idol" season 22 premieres Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this station.