Zoom auditions to be held for 'American Idol' hopefuls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

The first round of open-call, virtual auditions is happening next week for contestants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

If you're a singer between the ages of 15 and 28, August 23 is your shot to audition face-to-face, on Zoom, in front of producers.

One of the producers who will be auditioning the talent for Season 22 spoke to Action News about how this process, this show, changes lives.

"This is it," says Brian Robinson, senior supervising producer for American Idol. "Every single American Idol before this has come through this process. If you're thinking about it, you've got to do it."

They used to take the audition bus across the country, but this is now the fourth year that "Idol Across America" is hosting a LIVE, virtual, nationwide search for the next superstar.

Applicants also get real-time feedback from producers.

Robinson has been with the show for more than 20 years and remembers each star.

"A couple of years ago, I'll never forget when Noah Thompson came in, our winner from that year, and he was on his job site," Robinson recalls. "It was all dusty from the drywall and his friend was filming the video and that was definitely a moment! It kind of became part of his story as well."

Robinson's tips for potential stars: show your personality and pick a great song for you!

Delaware's audition day is scheduled for September 6.

Anyone interested must register before attending.

Click here for details.