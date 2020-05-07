Travel

Amtrak requiring face masks on riders starting Monday in COVID-19 response

(Shutterstock)

Amtrak is requiring all riders in stations, on trains, and on thruway buses wear facial coverings beginning Monday.

"The safety of Amtrak's customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone," Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said Thursday. "Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers."

Amtrak's new policy will require customers wear a facial covering or mask over their nose and mouth while in stations, on trains and thruway buses.

Officials said the facial coverings can be removed when people are eating in designated areas, in their private rooms, or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats.

Small children who are not able to wear a facial covering are exempt from this requirement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of simple cloth facial coverings or masks to slow the spread of the virus and prevent transmission.

Customers must supply their own facial covering.

Amtrak has instituted other measures to combat COVID-19 including reducing coach and business class sales to 50% capacity, cashless payments in stations and on trains, and signs and barriers to promote social distancing in high traffic areas.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' coronavirus findings killed in apparent murder-suicide: Police

33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit

Some New Jersey beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day

HOMETOWN HERO: Montgomery County ER nurse serving meals to community in free time

Murphy extends New Jersey public health emergency for another month

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelpennsylvanianew jerseydelawarehealthface maskbusamtrakcoronavirusu.s. & worldtrainscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy sending National Guard to COVID-19-hit nursing homes
Pa. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Jobless claims soar across the Philadelphia region
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Gov. Wolf announces protections from foreclosures, evictions through July 10
Delaware primary elections moved to July 7
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Show More
Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
Rite Aid adds more COVID-19 testing sites in Pa., NJ, Del.
Clerk shot after argument inside West Kensington corner store: Police
Customer shoots at McDonald's employees after being told to leave: Police
More TOP STORIES News