Amtrak requiring face masks on riders starting Monday in COVID-19 response

Amtrak is requiring all riders in stations, on trains, and on thruway buses wear facial coverings beginning Monday.
"The safety of Amtrak's customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone," Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said Thursday. "Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers."
Amtrak's new policy will require customers wear a facial covering or mask over their nose and mouth while in stations, on trains and thruway buses.
Officials said the facial coverings can be removed when people are eating in designated areas, in their private rooms, or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats.
Small children who are not able to wear a facial covering are exempt from this requirement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of simple cloth facial coverings or masks to slow the spread of the virus and prevent transmission.
Customers must supply their own facial covering.
Amtrak has instituted other measures to combat COVID-19 including reducing coach and business class sales to 50% capacity, cashless payments in stations and on trains, and signs and barriers to promote social distancing in high traffic areas.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' coronavirus findings killed in apparent murder-suicide: Police
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit
Some New Jersey beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day
HOMETOWN HERO: Montgomery County ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Murphy extends New Jersey public health emergency for another month
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Amtrak requiring face masks on riders starting Monday in COVID-19 response
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News