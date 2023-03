The fatal collision happened on the railroad tracks just north of Bridge Street and Aramingo Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Saturday.

The fatal collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on the railroad tracks just north of Bridge Street and Aramingo Avenue.

Amtrak officials are investigating. There is no word yet on the victim's identity.