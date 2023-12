Some trains are also now cancelled.

Amtrak reports lengthy delays on Northeast Corridor rail service, server problem to blame

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amtrak is reporting lengthy delays on its Northeast Corridor rail service.

This could impact people heading to or from Philadelphia and New York City for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

Amtrak blames the issue on a server problem causing signal issues.

We will continue to check with Amtrak for updates.