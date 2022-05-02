Amtrak, NJ Transit suspend some service between Philly, NYC due to power issue

EDISON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Amtrak service has been suspended or modified between Philadelphia and New York City due to a power issue of the railroad stemming from a car accident that struck a pole.The crash occurred Monday morning on Talmage Road in Edison, New Jersey.All Acela trains have been canceled.Here are the changes Amtrak announced:Train 2103 is cancelled between NYP and PHL and will original in PHLTrain 2151 is cancelled between NYP and PHLTrain 2152 is cancelled between PHL and NYPTrain 2154 is cancelled between PHL and NYPTrain 638 has been cancelledTrains 600, 640, and 642 will terminate in PHLTrains 609, 641, 643, and 645 will originate at PHLTrain 180 will terminate in PHLTrain 172 is cancelled between PHL and NYPTrain 182 is cancelled, Train 111 will originate in PHLTrain 183 will originate in PHL,Train 185 is cancelledAdditional trains scheduled to run between NYP and PHL later in the morning will experience delays at those respective stations.Amtrak says customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.New Jersey Transit's Northeast Corridor is also being affected.NEC is suspended in both directions between Trenton and Rahway due to the Amtrak overhead wire issues near Edison.NJ Transit says riders should listen for announcements on limited service as available between Rahway and Penn Station New York.Customers may also use North Jersey Coast Line between Rahway and PSNY.NJT rail tickets/passes are being cross-honored by NJT bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY.