Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in Delaware County

Amtrak officials are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Saturday, August 5, 2023 1:38AM
EDDYSTONE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Delaware County Friday night.

Officials say Amtrak train 127 was traveling from New York to Washington, D.C. just before 6:30 p.m. when a pedestrian trespassed on the track in Eddystone and was struck by the train.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash.

Amtrak officials said all 383 passengers and crew members on board were uninjured.

They are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

SEPTA officials released a statement saying the Wilmington Line was temporarily suspended due to the fatal collision.

All services in both directions have resumed.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

