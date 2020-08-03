Philadelphia city leaders, business owners keeping close eye on Isaias

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Emergency Operations Center will be open and staffed for Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, ready to respond to any challenges or problems associated with this storm.The concern for emergency officials: flash flooding and gusty winds.The Philadelphia Water Departments hit the roadways, clearing storm drains of debris and getting prepared for heavy rain runoff."We go all around the city and to areas that are prone to flooding. Typically in low lying areas," said Laura Copeland with the Philadelphia Water Department.City officials will be watching the creeks prone to flooding, including Cobbs Creek, Pennypack Creek, and others.The Schuylkill and Delaware rivers are not a major concern as of now."Right now the weather service is not expecting the Schuylkill river to flood much in Manayunk but we always keep an eye on that," said Derek Ziegler of the Office of Emergency Management.Ziegler and the Department of Licenses and Inspections are urging restaurant owners to secure outdoor dining setups.An already battered restaurant industry can expect business to be sluggish on Tuesday.Restaurant group Schulson Collective was planning to open its new concept, Char Kol, Tuesday. It'll likely be postponed."You are hamstrung with only outdoor dining. If the weather is bad, the weather is bad. Everyone morning we have conservations about what is the cutoff that we have to make a decision," said Martin Cugine, the company's director of restaurants.Across the street on Samson near 15th Street, 1518 Bar and Grill will be open despite only a few outdoor seats, and torrential rains are expected."Two Fridays ago we had that big torrential downpour. Somehow I sat this table three times, bunch of to-go orders. Still made money despite the weather," said manager Eddie Gatti.