21-year-old college athlete from South Jersey dies suddenly at Pa. dorm

YORK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old college student from Gloucester County, New Jersey died after being found unresponsive in his Pennsylvania dorm room on Saturday, officials said.

Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, was a junior at York College of Pennsylvania.

He was a sports management major and member of the college's men's soccer team.

"There are no words to describe the profound sorrow we feel as a community because of his passing. Please keep Drew and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement.

Satterlee continued, "Please note that there is no indication that the circumstances of this tragic event pose a threat to the health and safety of our campus community. Nonetheless, this news is understandably difficult for many of us."

The college said Ruehlicke played in 25 games for the soccer team including 11 this season. He drew his first collegiate start last Wednesday in the team's 3-0 win against Albright.

He had a 4.0 GPA and was a four-time member of the York College Dean's List.

"He was a tremendous Spartan teammate that will missed by his coaches and teammates," an obituary on the York College's website read.

Ruehlicke was a 2020 graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The school held a mass in his honor on Sunday.

"Our community is saddened to share the news of the passing of Andrew 'Drew' Ruehlicke from the Class of 2020... Please join us in extending prayerful condolences to the Ruehlicke family at this time of sorrow," the high school posted to Facebook.

No further details have been released.

The soccer match between York and Mary Washington on Saturday was postponed.