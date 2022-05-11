arrest

Andy Dick arrested for felony sexual battery in canyon in California, officials confirm

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

CALIFORNIA -- Comedian and actor Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday morning in California for felony sexual battery, authorities confirmed to ABC7.

Dick, 56, was taken into custody after deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon after receiving reports of a man who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Details surrounding the arrest and alleged assault were not immediately disclosed.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Dick was booked into the Orange County Jail shortly after where he's being held on $25,000 bail.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrity arrestarrestentertainmentactorcomediancaught on tapesexually assaultcaught on videosexual assaultbatterycaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ARREST
Officials: 2 arrested in connection to NJ shooting near fire station
1 suspect in California baby kidnapping deported 3 times, DHS says
Ex-cop gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
TOP STORIES
Mom mourns son killed in brazen daytime shooting in Philadelphia
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
Philly property owners getting new assessments: What you should know
What to know about rare hepatitis outbreak in kids after new CDC alert
Man shot by Philly police officer inside 39th District building
As businesses prep, experts predict busy summer for Jersey Shore
Senate Democrats' effort to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster
Show More
$3M lottery ticket sold at Acme in South Philly
Montco nonprofit sends families battling cancer on respite trips
Fire erupts at electrical substation in Tredyffrin Twp.
Total 'blood moon' eclipse to rise over US this weekend
Educational, therapeutic take on beekeeping at Philly's Navy Yard
More TOP STORIES News