Local Broadway stars return home with production of 'tick...tick...BOOM!' at Theatre Horizon

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A cast of Broadway stars is headed to Norristown's Theatre Horizon for a limited engagement of the smash hit "tick...tick...BOOM!"

This is a brand new production of Jonathan Larson's award winning show and it stars three Philadelphia-area actors.

Conshohocken's Angel Sigala is one of them. He says this homecoming, this stage and this show are all emotional on so many levels.

"tick...tick...BOOM!" was composed by the late Jonathan Larson, who also composed the Broadway smash "RENT!"

"It is loosely based on Jonathan Larson's story, who was the creator of 'RENT!' the musical, and who unfortunately passed before he even got to see a full preview of his show on Broadway," says Sigala.

In "tick...tick...BOOM!", Sigala plays Michael.

"He's Jonathan's his best friend, who is out and a proud gay man," he says. "I put a little bit of a Latina twist on our version, which I'm very excited about."

The 2021 film version of "tick...tick...BOOM!" was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"I got to work with him in 'New York, New York', so it feels very much like a full-circle moment to be able to touch this project," Sigala says.

"New York, New York" marked Sigala's Broadway debut.

It was a real pinch-me moment for the Mexican-born triple threat. Sigala got bit by the theater bug at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.

Teachers and students went to see him perform in "New York, New York" on a class trip.

He remembers being that kid in the audience.

"That was the the one and only time that I was able to see a Broadway show with that class, while in high school," Sigala recalls. "To be able to have them come see this show and be able to know that it is possible to dream big and to work hard to get to where you want to be was really special."

Sigala went on to Temple University. Now, it's a homecoming as he takes the stage in a space he knows well.

"Theatre Horizon is an organization that I looked up, growing up in the area of Norristown, Pennsylvania," Sigala says. "I got to see all of the work that they do for Black and Brown communities. It's really fulfilling to be here."

The show is lead and co-directed by Philadelphia resident Robi Hager and also stars Montgomery County native Elena Camp.

"tick...tick...BOOM!" is at Theatre Horizon April 4-14.

For more information and tickets to the show, visit: TheatreHorizon.org.