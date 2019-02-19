Angry father slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police

EMBED </>More Videos

Records say James Peace threatened the Deer Park boy not to tell police, or he'd beat him up.

By
DEER PARK, Texas (WPVI) --
Police in Deer Park, Texas say they arrested a man for slapping a 12-year-old boy in the face, accusing the preteen of bullying his stepdaughter.

KTRK-TV reports, James Olander Peace is charged with felony injury to a child.

Peace's wife, who asked to remain anonymous, said the court records in this case do not tell the full story.
She said her husband was sticking up for her daughter, after the young girl was bullied by the 12-year-old classmate and his friend while walking home from school.

"Saying that her body was ugly, said that she was a transvestite, started throwing ice cream at her and then they picked up the rocks," she explained.

She said her daughter called and asked for a ride home, and that's when investigators said Peace saw the 12-year-old and his friend walking.

"On the drive home, they happened to see the suspect juvenile walking and that's when the stepdad decided to stop and confront the kid," Deer Park Police Lt. Chris Brown said.

Investigators are using nearby surveillance video as part of the case, which caught the encounter.
Lt. Brown says Peace was shouting at the 12-year-old boy, then hit him.

"He was slapped across the face with an open hand, had red marks and swelling to his cheek and upper jaw," Brown said.

Court records say after the slap, Peace threatened the boy not to tell police or he'd beat him up.

Peace's wife says her husband's emotions got the best of him.

"I do not agree with what he did, he took it too far, he did," she said.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultarresttexas newsbullyingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Nice Today, Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Safety experts warn of dangers at indoor trampoline parks
Police: 12-year-old boy shoots 14-year-old girl in the face
Voorhees officer leaves $100 tip for pregnant waitress
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Robbery victim shot in face in Germantown
Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan weaned off ventilator
"Process This:" 76ers front and center on SI cover
Show More
Piles of garbage fester at Camden apartment complex
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Delaware AG looking into teen's arrest caught on video
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
More News