8-year-old starts youth group bringing a bright future for animals

Ben Rigden is a determined 8-year-old who created The Young Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter for a bright future for animals.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This young leader is inspiring kids his age to love and save animals!

"I want to carry on the tradition of getting dogs out of the shelter," said Ben Rigden.

Ben Rigden is only 8 years old, and is the Founder and President of The Young Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

"I love to be a leader, so this is the perfect job," said Rigden.

Rigden wasn't old enough to be a full volunteer at the animal shelter, but still wanted to contribute. With help from adults at the shelter, he was able to create the group in just two weeks.

"They can contribute to help homeless animals by going into the community and to their schools," said Ann Rapisarda, the Board Chairman of The Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

Rigden had his own stand at the Paw Prints PetFest & 5K held by the The Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter where he had a sign up sheet for volunteers.

"We need to leave empathy for animals behind to the next generation, so to see the kids come out, maybe some day we won't need an animal shelter," said Rapisarda.

For more information about The Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter, visit their website.