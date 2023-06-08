Philadelphia officials propose $2K fine for street racing after deadly weekend chaos

A Philadelphia City Council member is proposing new action to crack down on illegal street racing in the city.

Under the legislation, a driver could be fined thousands of dollars and even lose their car.

On Thursday, Council Member Mike Driscoll introduced legislation that would fine a driver $2,000 if they are caught drifting, doing doughnuts, or spin-outs. Drivers could also lose their vehicles.

The proposal stems from the weekend chaos that erupted in Philadelphia early on Sunday morning.

State troopers said that during the incident, nearly 300 reckless drivers were seen doing "burnouts" and "drifting" in different areas of the city.

The incident eventually led to a deadly trooper-involved shooting on I-95 near Penn's Landing.

Officials identified the person killed as 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. of Glen Mills, Delaware County.

State police say Allegrini took off, striking two troopers. One of the troopers opened fire, fatally striking Allegrini.

Allegrini's family says the teen was only a spectator in the event.

The family has called for a transparent investigation as state police continue to investigate the incident.

A funeral is expected to be held for Allegrini Jr. on Thursday night in Garnet Valley.