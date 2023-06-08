Philadelphia police looking to ID victim assaulted during street racing chaos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a victim they say was assaulted during last weekend's street racing chaos.

It happened on June 3 as hundreds of cars were gathering at Bustleton and Philmont avenues.

Police say the man was assaulted while a large crowd was driving recklessly doing "donuts" and "drifting" in the middle of the intersection.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Also that night, Pennsylvania state police shot and killed a driver who allegedly hit two troopers who responded to another gathering in the city.

It happened during the early morning hours of June 4 near I-95 in the area of Penn's Landing.

Police say during this incident numerous vehicles and pedestrians were seen blocking the roadway.

As officials attempted to make contact with the driver of a black Audi S4, two troopers say they were struck by the vehicle when it failed to yield.

One of the troopers discharged his service pistol and struck the driver, who was later identified as 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. of Glen Mills, Delaware County.

The teen died at the scene.

Allegrini's family has said the teen was just a spectator and was not involved in the lawlessness.

The family is calling for a full transparent investigation into the shooting.