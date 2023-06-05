Teen killed after street racing chaos, police-involved shooting in Philadelphia

Overnight street racing chaos involving hundreds of drivers in Philadelphia led to a deadly police-involved shooting on Sunday.

At the scene, troopers found a large group of cars doing "burnouts" and "drifting."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and the Philadelphia Police Department will be holding a news conference Monday afternoon after a trooper-involved fatal shooting of an 18-year-old male during a street racing incident over the weekend.

City officials expected to speak include Pennsylvania State Police Captain Gerard McShea, District Attorney Larry Krasner and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Investigators say it began when over 300 cars gathered at Bustleton and Philmont avenues in the city's Bustleton section around 1 a.m. Sunday.

One of the drivers struck a responding police vehicle, authorities say.

Not long after, police responded to another incident involving the same group of drivers that shut down a portion of I-95 in Society Hill.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers were dispatched to I-95 in the area of Penn's Landing just before 3:30 a.m. for numerous vehicles and pedestrians blocking the roadway.

Upon arrival, troopers found a large group of cars doing "burnouts" and "drifting," with a number of pedestrians spectating.

As officials attempted to make contact with one of the drivers, two troopers say they were struck by a vehicle when it failed to yield.

One of the troopers discharged his service pistol and struck the driver, who was later identified as 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. of Glen Mills, Delaware County.

Allegrini Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.

The troopers who were struck sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

Allegrini Jr.'s girlfriend, Reagan Hocking, says she knew something was wrong when the teen didn't return home on Saturday night.

She and Allegrini Jr.'s parents say they drove out to the scene early Sunday morning after the shooting took place.

"His car was there. His body was still laying on the ground, covered with a tarp," said Hocking.

Witnesses told Action News that troopers shot the teen three times, however, police have not confirmed how many shots were fired during the incident.

Video of the scene shows one bullet hole on the windshield of a car involved.

"Mainly I'm very hurt, I'm also just angry," added Hocking. "Anger comes from a place of hurt. I just want justice for all of this."

"I just really want to get this out. I want to get people talking about it," she continued. "Because it's not fair. I want the truth to come because I know who Ant was. He was a good kid. He did not deserve any of this. He would never hurt not even a fly."

Hocking, describes her boyfriend as having the "most kind, loving soul." She said he was a friend to everyone.

"He had so many friends. Even if you didn't know him, if you saw him at a Wawa, he would talk to you. He was just so kind and caring," Hocking said.

In the aftermath of the chaos, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 John McNesby condemned the ongoing violence of the city.

"We have to get this year, this summer, under control and we need to do it quick," he said.

McNesby pointed to low staffing as the number one problem for Philadelphia police.

"Bottom line here is right now there's not enough officers in the City of Philadelphia. And that's not even an exaggeration, we have the lowest amount we've ever had in the history of Philadelphia," said McNesby.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also released a statement on Twitter regarding the incident, saying, "This type of reckless and aggressive behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. Dangerous actions like these put everyone in our city at risk, especially our officers who work hard to keep our residents safe. This is unacceptable."

Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are still investigating this case.

Officials also reminded Philadelphia residents that street racing remains illegal in the city.