Former Yeadon police chief, borough settle federal racial discrimination lawsuit for $2.5 million

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The former police chief in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, and the borough have settled a federal racial discrimination lawsuit for $2.5 million.

Anthony Paparo filed the lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and denial of due process after he was fired during a borough council meeting in 2022.

Paparo, who is white, claimed that borough officials fired him because they wanted to have a Black chief who would better represent the community.

The council says Paparo was let go over $380,000 in overspent funds.

Borough officials did not have any comment on the settlement.