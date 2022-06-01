Vigil held for murdered Vineland teenager who had dreams of playing in big leagues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11913095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cumberland County officials announced the arrest of two men in the shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Torres-Sanchez last week in broad daylight.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A candlelight vigil was held in South Jersey Tuesday night to remember a teenager who was gunned down last week.Family and friends gathered at the South Vineland Little League fields to honor 15-year-old Anthony Torres-Sanchez.His family says he loved baseball and had dreams of the big leagues."He was happy. He liked to be with his family. He loved baseball," Anthony's mother Kironys Sanchez told reporters Tuesday.She said Anthony was a pitcher and played shortstop."Amazing, amazing son," said Sanchez.Police say the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. on the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive last Thursday.Torres-Sanchez was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he died from his injuries."We need more strict gun laws. These young people are going to the store and purchasing guns like it's a lollipop," said Doris Torres, Anthony's great aunt.Vineland High School said it has grief counselors available for students and staff who need them.